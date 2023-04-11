ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy national pet day! If you’re a pet owner, make sure you show your furry friends a little extra love today! As for the weather, according to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect breezy, yet warm, days ahead.

On Monday, a teen burglarized Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes. It was the second time in less than a year that the store was broken into. Also, mischief and vandalism over the weekend led to Troy City Hall closing on Monday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes was broken into and burglarized for the second time in less than a year. Owners, Jane and Tim Havens, arrived to their store as an active police scene unfolded.

Police shut down all floors of Hedley Park Place after it was vandalized over the weekend. Monday, people doing official business with the city had to turn around and leave as the sign on the door said, “City Hall Closed.”

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on Morris Street. According to police, 60-year-old Alonzo Ford was found with gunshot wounds inside his home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, the State Police of Saratoga arrested two individuals in the parking lot of Home2 Suites in Malta. Troopers initially responded to a report that the two refused to leave, but located them in a vehicle with drugs.

A Greenwich man was arraigned on several indicted charges, including four counts of predatory sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. John Ingraham, 44, was arrested following a missing child investigation in January.