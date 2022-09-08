ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coming out of the Labor Day Weekend, several days of gloomy, overcast skies put us all into a bit of a funk. But now, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the wait for sunshine may be coming to an end—how’s that for Thursday morning motivation?

Today’s five things to know include the passenger in a Pownal motorcycle crash passing away, a 1971 cold case solved, and two minors crashing a stolen car after a police chase in Troy.

1. Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash

Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a crash on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal.

2. Herkimer County man arrested in 1971 cold case

Police in Maryland said a man from Little Falls, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday for an officer’s death more than 50 years ago.

3. Minors crash stolen car after police chase: Troy PD

Two minors led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night. The incident ended in a crash.

4. Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary

An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 30, of Amsterdam was arrested later that day, and accused of intentionally causing serious physical injury to the victim by stabbing them in the neck with a knife during the break-in.

5. Ulster County K-9 officer retires after leg injury

A K-9 officer who has served Ulster County for the past seven years is hanging up the collar. County Sheriff Juan Figueroa announced the retirement of K-9 Farrell on Wednesday, after the K-9 suffered a career-ending leg injury.