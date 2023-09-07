ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect yet another hot and humid day a full week into September.

Saratoga Springs police say there is an arrest warrant out for Charles Ross. He is accused of videotaping women in the city while they were out for a run. Meanwhile, a Gloversville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly emerging from a wooded area and attacking a woman on the Rail Trail in Gloversville. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Saratoga Springs police said there is an arrest warrant out for Charles Ross. He is accused of videotaping women in the city while they were out for a run.

A Gloversville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly emerging from a wooded area and attacking a woman on the Rail Trail in Gloversville. Gloversville Police say Kristerfer Passino, 41, used a weapon during the attack, resulting in physical injury.

New York City’s comptroller is sending back the city’s 432 million dollar contract with DocGo.

Albany officials said current programs to prevent violence have been effective. The number of shootings reported between January and August of 2023 is 30 percent lower than this time in 2022.

The ValleyCats’ lawsuit against both the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball will move forward. Judge Barry R. Ostranger of the New York State Supreme Court ruled today that the case will head to trial.