ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Friday eve! The fall weather will be in full effect today, as sunshine peaks through the clouds but temperatures stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Perfect day for some pumpkin spice coffee—or any coffee, for that matter, considering its national coffee day!

Today’s five things to know include the unexpected passing of a local EMT, an early-morning blaze in Pittsfield, and a Saratoga Springs man accused of rape.

1. Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly

Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away. He died leaving friends, family, and the entirety of Malta Ambulance devastated.

2. 2 firefighters hurt in early-morning Pittsfield blaze

Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt battling an early-morning blaze on First Street Thursday. The duo responded, along with several others, to 160-162 First Street at about 12:45 a.m.

3. Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape

A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape on Tuesday. According to state police, years ago, Jason Storms, 44, sexually assaulted someone under the age of 15.

4. Vermonters accused of theft, obstruction, hiding from police

Four Poultney residents were arrested on Thursday by the Fair Haven Police Department. Justin Allen, 32, Danielle Allen, 36, and William Carris, 53, were taken into custody after a search warrant connected to two retail thefts.

5. Stillwater man competes in National Mullet Championship

“It’s not a hairstyle, it’s a lifestyle.” That’s what Scott Salvadore of Stillwater says about his mullet, which has proven to be “a cut above.” Salvadore has been named to the top 25 contestants of the U.S.A. Mullet Championships “The 2022 Mane Event.”