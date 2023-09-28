ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, we can expect some great weather this afternoon after yet another foggy morning.

182 Delaware LLC pleaded guilty to seven code violations at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex on Wednesday and each will cost the company $1,000. More than 50 units were evacuated in June over multiple code violations.

The Mohonasen Central School District has until the start of the Fall 2025 school year to remove its Native American Imagery. In the early hours of September 22, an unidentified group decided to make their own changes.

A Mechanicville man was arrested on Tuesday following a two-month-long stolen recreational vehicle (RV) investigation. Andrew Castle, 50, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Starting today, all schools within New York State are prohibited from buying or using facial recognition technology. News10 went through the report that the Board of Education based its findings on and found that the concerns revolved around the difference between safety and privacy.