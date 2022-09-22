ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Fall! I love everything about this season—from apple picking to haunted houses to pumpkin spice. I think the weather could be a bit confused though, bringing the season in like a lion, and perhaps out like a lamb. It’s not March, mother nature.

Today’s five things to know include a two-alarm fire in Lansingburgh, a crash between a car and an electric bike in Amsterdam, and a bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pittsfield.

1. Crews battle two-alarm blaze in Lansingburgh

Fire crews were sent to 482 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh early Thursday morning after flames engulfed a building in the area. The blaze was first reported at about 5:25 a.m.

2. Crash between car, electric bike under investigation

Amsterdam police said the crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Ramsey Avenue.

3. Bicyclist seriously injured in Pittsfield car accident

One person has been hospitalized after a car accident in Pittsfield Wednesday night. Pittsfield Police Lt. Bradford said the accident involved a bicyclist and a vehicle near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Hubbard Avenue.

4. Water main bursts on Fulton Street in Troy

Public utility crews in the Collar City have been working to repair a water main break since about midnight Thursday morning. Officials said the break, which took place in the area of Fulton Street and 5th Avenue, will force some traffic delays in the early-morning hours.

5. Car crashes into tractor-trailer in Glenmont

The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of River Road and Glenmont Road. The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.