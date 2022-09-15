ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The novelist Anthony T. Hincks once said, “Thursday should start with a teabag of fun.” Coffee would work just as well this morning—or anything warm, for that matter. It is frigid out there!

Today’s five things to know include a bobcat spotted in Tupper Lake, a former Lake Luzerne trustee arrested, and the family of Paislee Shultis back in court.

1. Big cats spotted in Upstate NY

A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn’t the first time big cats were seen in NY.

2. Former Lake Luzerne trustee charged with grand larceny

A former Lake Luzerne trustee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC). State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Mark McLain, 72, of Lancaster, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree grand larceny.

3. Family of missing Saugerties girl in court

A Saugerties case that received nationwide attention was back in court on Wednesday. The family of a missing girl, found two years after her alleged abduction, appeared before a judge.

4. Police: Driver flees scene of fatal auto-pedestrian

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in the city of Albany Wednesday night. The incident took place on Clinton Avenue near North Swan Street.

5. Gloversville fire destroys garage, damages home

The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched for a reported garage fire at 34 Clyde Street in Gloversville at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a garage well-involved in fire.