ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect a preview of the fall today, with comfortable temperatures in the afternoon and slightly crisp ones tonight.

On Wednesday, two people admitted to killing a 21-year-old man inside a Richmondville home in 2022. Meanwhile, a Cannabis Control Board hearing in Albany this week made it clear that the delay in the cannabis rollout has caused financial hardships for some business owners and farmers. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Two people have admitted to killing a 21-year-old man inside a Richmondville home in 2022.

A Cannabis Control Board hearing in Albany this week made it clear that the delay in the cannabis rollout has caused financial hardships for some business owners and farmers.

On Wednesday, Nicholas Higgins, 30, of Albany, was sentenced to 23 years to life in state prison. Higgins was convicted of murder in the second degree for the death of Uizaie Brigman on January 11, 2021.

A rise in the consumer price index has continued fears of inflation, so what does this mean for the average consumer?

Spooky Island, a new Halloween carnival event, is making its way to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. The carnival opens on Friday, September 29.