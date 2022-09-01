ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday, and welcome to September! Hopefully, you’re not one of those people who sings Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” over and over in your head during this first month of meteorological fall. Even if you are, though, some lingering warm temperatures could help you hold onto high spirits for at least the upcoming long weekend.

Today’s five things to know include an Albany man named as the victim of Sunday’s Cambridge Motel shooting, new photos released of the Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect, and a judge rejecting a plea deal for Nauman Hussain.

1. Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting

The victim of Sunday night’s shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany. May had already died from his wounds when police arrived at the 51 South Park Street motel, at about 10 p.m.

2. Photos released of Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect

The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.

3. Judge rejects plea deal for Hussain in Schoharie limo crash case

A Schoharie County Court judge has rejected a plea deal for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people. Hussain was set to get five years probation in the plea deal, but the judge wants 1.3 to 4 years in prison instead.

4. Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue

The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.

5. Boat goes missing for months after Hudson River crash

A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker. The vessel’s owner has been ticketed, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).