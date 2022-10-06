ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When I was in college, we used to always call Thursdays, “Friday Junior.” I’m going to take that positivity into today—especially considering the warm-up on tap! Meteorologist Matt Mackie said highs could reach the mid-70s today. As far as October is concerned, that’s a scorcher!

Today’s five things to know include a man injured in an industrial accident in Glens Falls, an investigation into the New York State Police Superintendent, and President Biden visiting Poughkeepsie.

1. Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man

Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.

2. NYSP Superintendent under investigation

Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent Jamie DeLine reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office weeks ago, and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, “Governor Hochul has directed her counsel to work with investigative bodies as appropriate. We will not comment further on this personnel matter.”

3. President Biden to tour IBM facility in Poughkeepsie

President Joe Biden is coming to New York State. The White House announced Biden would visit IBM’s campus along Route 9 in Poughkeepsie Thursday to “deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.”

4. Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears have been expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades, as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent—as one Columbia County woman learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.

5. NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles in Saratoga Springs

The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.