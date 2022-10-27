ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The author, Catherine Pulsifer, once said, “Make it your goal to make someone smile on this Thursday by a small act of kindness. You could change a person’s life in a way you may not even realize.” Whether it be holding the door for someone as you enter the office this morning or paying for a cup of coffee in the drive-thru line—following in Pulsifer’s footsteps can truly brighten your day, too.

Yesterday’s high of 76 degrees tied the second warmest for October 26 since 1963. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said today will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-50s to lower-60s. A lot of leaves will blow around, with gusts reaching 30-40 miles per hour.

The Bennington Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Route 9 last night. That story, and a deadly train crash, top today’s five things to know.

1. Bennington Police investigating fatal Route 9 shooting

Bennington Police say a man was killed on Route 9 Wednesday night. According to police, the unnamed victim was shot outside a Green Mountain Power substation, near the Route 279 exchange.

2. Person fatally struck by train near Everett Road

Police are investigating after a person was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train Wednesday night in the area of Everett Road and Sand Creek Road.

3. Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools

On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. Officials claim the threat was made using Snapchat.

4. 1989 double homicide suspect brought back to Vermont

Michael Louise, the suspect in a 1989 double homicide in Danby, was brought back to Vermont on Wednesday, after his waiver of extradition from New York, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

5. Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building

Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Rensselaer County dispatch told NEWS10 there was heavy smoke coming from the Center for Industrial Innovation building at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.