ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some people call it Thursday; I like to call it Friday Eve. Today represents the last hurdle before temperatures start warming again, making it somewhat of a “good weather eve” as well. Double the motivation to push us toward the weekend!

1. Troy PD investigating shots fired report

Troy police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Seventh Avenue and Glen Avenue. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

2. Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors

Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant’s last day will be Friday, November 11, said Owner Jason McQuade in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

3. Halloween events happening around the Capital Region

Halloween is only weeks away, which means it’s almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.

4. Going inside the real homes of HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

From the outside, the line of historic homes along Troy’s Third Street look modest. The townhouses were built at the turn of the 19th Century. Once you step inside Bill and Sue Comiskey’s home the elaborate details and decor magnify its rich history from 1885 and transport you back in time.

5. Crews make quick work of Greenwich fire

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down a two-alarm blaze at 7 Maplewood Court, in Greenwich Wednesday evening. The fire was first reported at about 7 p.m.