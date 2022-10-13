ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The author Anthony T. Hincks once said, “Thursday is full of tenderness and kindness. So have a good day and share it with those around you.” Today’s weather, unfortunately, will not be as tender or as kind as Hincks might have hoped, with storms forecasted later in the day. But don’t let that stop you from the whole, “have a good day” part!

Today’s five things to know include a local businesswoman set to make an appearance on Shark Tank, the latest on New York’s concealed carry gun laws, and Rotterdam EMS fearing a financial collapse.

1. Local businesswoman to be featured on Shark Tank

Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC’s Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.

2. Judge rules that New York’s concealed carry gun laws to remain in effect amid appeal

New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling that restricted some aspects of the law. It will stay in place until a three-judge panel issues a decision on the motion.

3. Rotterdam EMS fears financial collapse coming

The Executive Director of Rotterdam EMS fears the squad is nearing financial collapse. The longstanding issue of a lack of town funding, he said, is coming to a head.

4. Debate hatches around Rotterdam chicken law

Chickens may come home to Rotterdam. The town considering a new ordinance. But not every neighbor is on board with the idea. NEWS 10 was at Wednesday night’s meeting to hear their comments after the planning commission gave a negative recommendation.

5. Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ playing at Proctors Theatre

Disney’s “Aladdin” is now at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The North American Tour of the hit Broadway musical opened at Proctors on Tuesday night.