ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll see some of these clouds that have stuck around all week finally clear. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the Adirondacks to the mid-60s for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

Vermont State Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the shooting death of Honoree Fleming, 77, on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton. The sketch is based on testimony from multiple witnesses.

Nine individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated in Ulster County. Large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were reportedly distributed in Ellenville, Kingston, and other parts of Ulster County between March 2021 and January 2023.

Lawmakers are renewing calls for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill to change how some first responders are paid. The Direct Pay bill would require health insurance companies to reimburse all ambulance services immediately regardless of whether the company accepts the patient’s insurance.

The village of Lake George has had a storied few years for winter attractions. The long-running Lake George Winter Carnival has been joined in recent years by Ice Castles Lake George, as well as the COVID-spurred Lake George Winterfest. One existing attraction is changing its approach, and a new one is being added to the board.

Franny’s Farmhouse DIY Craft Parties, located at 1 Springhurst Drive in East Greenbush, is closing its doors. Owners Terri and Derrick Petrone made the announcement in a Facebook post on October 4.