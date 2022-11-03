ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — British author Douglas Adams is quoted in one of his books saying, “This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.” As relatable as that may be, the weather makes me think this will be a more-than-tolerable “Friday Eve.” We are challenging record highs into the weekend too!

The girlfriend of alleged Bennington gunman, Elliot Russell, was arrested for her role in an attempted coverup, police claim. The details, and another crime story out of Vermont, top today’s five things to know.

1. Bennington woman arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting

A Bennington woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Ulysses Ivey which occurred on Wednesday, October 26. Erin Wilson, 29, is charged with accessory after the fact.

2. Police: Woman nearly choked to death in Shaftsbury

Two women hid in the bathroom of a Shaftsbury home to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she nearly died. Jason Volpi, 52, of Shaftsbury, has been charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Court documents show that on October 30 just before 1 a.m., Vermont State troopers were sent to Shaftsbury to respond to a 911 call.

3. Schenectady man sentenced after fatal 2021 hit and run

A Schenectady man was sentenced on Wednesday to one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run last year. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on May 4, 2021, near Broadway and Millard Street.

4. Longfellows in Saratoga Springs set to close

Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.

5. Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion after no one wins, 3rd-largest ever in US

The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.