ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Thursday morning! A few lake-effect rain and snow showers passed through overnight, making for slick roads this morning. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said to give yourself a little extra time for the morning commute.

NEWS10 has acquired a video of a deer inside a nursing home in Johnstown. That clip, and the latest on crime in the Capital Region, headline today’s five things to know.

1. WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home

On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.

2. Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges

A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

3. Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m.

4. Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill

New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.

5. Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years

Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.