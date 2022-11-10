ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Meteorologist Jill Szwed says you should get out and enjoy this day, as it will be the nicest for a while. Sunshine is here and temperatures are warming back up, only to fall in the coming weeks—hold on tight, winter is on its way!

Today’s five things to know include a listeria outbreak in New York, a partial building collapse in Albany, and three missing persons cases.

1. Seven people in New York infected with listeria outbreak strain

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat and cheese. Sixteen cases have been reported from six states, seven of which were reported in New York.

2. Front of building partially collapses in Albany

The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD and Albany PD responded to the scene.

3. Albany Police trying to find missing girls

Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together on Thursday and have not been seen since.

4. Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking

A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes. Authorities say Brandon Prawl, 28, was convicted on Wednesday of four counts of distributing heroin, possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, after a three-day trial.

5. Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing. Lynn Black was last seen by family in August in Congress Park.