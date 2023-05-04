ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May the Fourth be with you. Happy Thursday, and happy Star Wars Day to all the Star Wars fans out there. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we aren’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to cloudy, showery weather.

Antonio Brown addressed the issues regarding paying players and former Head Coach Damon Ware on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an Olympic hopeful, training in Saratoga Springs, is documenting her road to the 2024 Olympics through a local podcast. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Antonio Brown discussed the issues with paying players and former Head Coach Damon Ware for the first time publicly on Wednesday. Ware, as well as six players, left the team on Monday after they claimed they were not paid before their game on Sunday with the Carolina Cobras.

New York State’s budget, passed late Tuesday, includes a major win for environmentalists: A law that makes the state the first in the country to ban natural gas in most new buildings, including appliances like gas-powered stoves and furnaces.

The Town of Guilderland Zoning Board approved a special use permit for the construction of a Costco. The board approved it unanimously 4-0 as two board members recused themselves from voting.

A child has been arrested after police said they made a threat against Schenectady High School on Wednesday.

An Olympic hopeful, training in Saratoga Springs, is documenting her road to the next Summer Olympics in 2024 through a podcast. Launched in early April, “The Other 3 Years” brings listeners behind the scenes of Kristi Wagner’s journey to make the 2024 Olympic team.