ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Thursday! It’s sort of like Friday junior if you think about it. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said we’re in for a mild and breezy day today, but we do have some showers and storms coming our way soon. Things are heating up heading into Memorial Day though, so that’s a bonus!

Today’s five things to know include the arrest of two Schenectady teens after a shooting at Crossgates in April, the sentencing of a Vermont man after he traveled to Queensbury to have sex with a minor, and the saving of several animals from Ukraine by one Burnt Hills veterinarian.

1. Schenectady teens arrested after Crossgates shooting

Two teenagers from Schenectady were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting incident at Crossgates Mall in April. An uninvolved 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the hand in the incident.

2. Vermont man sentenced for traveling to Queensbury, meeting minor for sex

A Vermont man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to nearly four years in prison for traveling to Queensbury to have sex with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

3. Burnt Hills veterinarian helps pets from Ukraine

Dr. David Chico, a Veterinarian from Burnt Hills Veterinary Hospital, took a trip to the Poland/Ukraine border in April. He is helping those fleeing the conflict, some with nothing more than the clothes on their back. NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo spoke with Dr. Chico about his efforts.

4. Antonio Delgado sworn in as Lieutenant Governor

Antonio Delgado has officially been sworn in as New York’s next Lieutenant Governor. This comes after former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned after he was arrested on campaign finance charges.

5. Former Huck Finn’s gets new name, commercial tenants announced

The former Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany is getting a new name for the new mixed-use facility that is set to occupy the building. Redburn Development, which purchased the building for $8 million, has named the facility Slip 12.