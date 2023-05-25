ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the cooler air mass will hang around for the next 24 hours.

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman when she and her friends accidentally pulled into his driveway returned to court Wednesday and faces additional charges. Meanwhile, a day after a deputy-involved shooting, one of the deputies involved is stable following surgery. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A day after a deputy involved shooting, the scene is still active at the Foxrun apartments. Neighboring residents reacting to the shooting. NEWS10 speaking with those neighbors and has more on the investigation and an update to the deputy’s condition.

A former Ballston Spa High School teacher was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for first-degree sexual abuse. Crim Trerise, 57, pleaded guilty in March.

A Glens Falls man was arrested and is accused of stealing over $15,000 in funds from the Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Kenneth Vassar, 58, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

42 Fusion, a Mexican and Italian fusion restaurant, has opened in Ballston Spa. The eatery had its soft opening on May 22.