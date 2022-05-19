ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – I know, I know. Nothing screws up your Friday like realizing it’s Thursday. Been there, done that- and I’m sure the semi-rainy forecast from Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed only softens the blow for my fellow allergy sufferers out there. But, hey, the warm-up is coming!

Today’s five things to know feature the Albany County Sheriff’s announcement that he will run for State Senate, a man arrested in Saratoga Springs for selling narcotics, and the tragic passing of a local news legend.

1. Albany County sheriff planning to run for state senate

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told NEWS10 he will run for state senate if the district maps drafted by the special master stay the same. Apple would run in the proposed 43rd state Senate district.

2. Police: Man sold fentanyl, heroin in Saratoga

The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested Jerry W. Falconio, 57, of Wilton on Monday after they say he sold both heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga Springs.

3. Ken Screven, longtime WRGB journalist, passes away

A longtime and well-known Capital Region journalist has passed away. Ken Screven, who spent decades reporting the news for WRGB, died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a long battle with several health issues.

4. Construction worker removed from Albany High project over car sporting Confederate flag

Once, twice, and they’re out. Albany Central School District says they were nice enough to give a warning the first time a construction worker at the Albany High expansion site showed up in a car with a Confederate flag decal on the hood.

5. NYS AG to investigate social media companies following mass shooting in Buffalo

The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation into social media companies following the mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others in Buffalo this past Saturday.