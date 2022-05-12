ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If 40 is the new 30, and 50 is the new 40, why can’t Thursday be the new Friday? If you take a look at Jill Szwed’s forecast for this beautiful, sunny day, you might just agree- it’s set to be the warmest day of the year so far!

Today’s five things to know include a mysterious double-death in Mechanicville, a disturbing rape case out of Greene County, and the community’s response to recent gun violence in the Albany area.

1. Mechanicville police investigating two deaths

Mechanicville police are investigating after two women were found dead on South Central Avenue. They, along with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

2. NYSP: Cairo man raped a pre-teen over 2 year period

A joint investigation by New York State Police officers in Columbia and Greene Counties has ended in the arrest of a Cairo man who is charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child, police said Wednesday.

3. Albany 518 SNUG holds community cookout in response to recent shooting

Just a day after a 60-year-old woman was shot in Albany, Albany 518 SNUG held a shooting response discussion and community cookout to address the recent gun violence in the city.

4. Girl killed in California church exorcism, court documents reveal

A 3-year-old girl was tortured and killed by her family as they performed a disturbing exorcism-like ritual casting out a demon, according to court documents.

5. Hillsdale man sentenced after armed robbery, car chase

A Columbia County man has been sentenced after an armed robbery and police chase. Tyler Meltz, of Hillsdale, was sentenced to 8.5 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.