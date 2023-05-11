ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re in for a treat, as today should feel like a summer preview.

The former store manager of the Mavis Discount Tire on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs testified on day three of the Schoharie Limo Trial on Wednesday. Also, Dino Savoca, the man accused of causing the Albany Medical Center lockdown, pleaded not guilty to an indictment on Wednesday that alleged he intentionally caused the death of his mother. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Witness testimony continued on day three of the Schoharie Limo Trial. Susan Mallery, Schoharie County District Attorney, called Virgil Park, the former store manager of the Mavis Discount Tire on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs, to the stand.

Dino Savoca, 61, pleaded not guilty to grand jury charges in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The indictment alleges that Savoca intentionally caused the death of a hospitalized victim—his mother.

A Louisiana man was arrested on Tuesday after TSA officers at the Albany International Airport discovered a loaded firearm in the passenger’s checked luggage. Joshua P. Levene, 40, of Abbeville, LA, was arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Department on felony gun charges.

Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow. This measure was issued during the pandemic era, allowing the U.S. to expel migrants from crossing US borders on grounds of public health. In preparation for the expiration, Governor Hochul has signed an executive order expanding funding to help migrants who come to the state.

The University at Albany women’s lacrosse team – three days removed from its’ first America East championship since 2012 – shipped out to Colorado Wednesday afternoon for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.