ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Nothing ruins a Friday like realizing it’s Thursday” – Unknown. We’re one day away from Friday, everyone. We’re also two days away from the annual Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will kick off at 2 p.m. at Quail Street and Central Avenue.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll be catching a break after back-to-back days of clouds and blistery conditions. The gray skies will clear up as we head into the end of the week.

Albany Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on First Street that sent a man to the hospital. Also, according to Saugerties Police, the father of Paislee Shultis, Kirk Shultis Jr. was arrested for alleged burglary. Police say he was just bailed out of jail days before this arrest on separate burglary charges. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. First Street shooting sends man to hospital

Albany police are investigating a shooting on First Street. The incident took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday near North Hawk Street.

2. Amsterdam Auto Zone employees accused of grand larceny

Two Amsterdam residents are accused of stealing over $6,300 in merchandise from the Amsterdam Auto Zone. The two were also employed by the store at the time. Ziakeem James (22), and Kevin Nieves (25), are each charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

3. Albany woman arrested in abandoned cat investigation

An arrest has been made after a cat was found abandoned on Sherman Street in the city of Albany. Lisa Lindo, 30, was charged with one count of Abandonment of Animals and one count of Animal Cruelty.

4. Cohoes salon collecting donations for fire victims

A beauty salon in Cohoes is offering a helping hand to the families who lost everything in a fire on Tuesday. It happened at an apartment building on Johnston Avenue near the site of the former Saint Agnes School.

5. Father of Paislee Shultis charged with burglary

Saugerties Police say Kirk Shultis Jr., the father of Paislee Shultis, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. Shultis, 33, was arrested on separate burglary charges in December 2022.