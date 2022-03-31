ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says you can enjoy your last day of March with warm weather. Today’s five things to know feature’s more charges being filed against a South Colonie teacher, a fatal crash in Amsterdam, and police needing help finding two missing people.

1. Vermont man sentenced for murder, kidnap, child porn conspiracy

A Vermont man pled guilty to purchasing videos of a kidnapped boy being tortured and an adult male being tortured.

2. A Gloversville man died after a fatal crash

A Gloversville man died after a fatal crash on State Route 5 in Amsterdam.

3. More charges filed against South Colonie teacher

The South Colonie teacher who was arrested for placing a camera in the staff bathroom has been charged with more crimes. These charges come after victims from Herkimer County came forward to police.

4. Police still need help finding Searsburg woman

Vermont State Police is continuing its search for Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg.

5. Missing 14-year-old from Amsterdam

Amsterdam Police is trying to locate a missing runaway 14-year-old from Amsterdam.

