ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is Friday eve and also opening day for Major League Baseball! Despite the boys of summer taking the field again after a long offseason, the weather won’t feel like summer or even spring. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, highs will only make it to 40 degrees or so, with the wind making it feel even colder.

Hundreds of tenants rallied outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on Friday, demanding state lawmakers protect tenants facing steep rent hikes and eviction. The rallies called on Hochul to pass the Good Cause eviction protections and not to abandon tenants in her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget.

Multiple fire departments and rescue services responded to a house fire and explosion at 193 Main Street in Catskill early Wednesday morning. The Catskill Fire Company Inc. says an explosion caused by oxygen tanks at the location lead to a partial collapse of the building.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Latham has been closed since at least February. That’s because the store has been going through renovations and is turning into a House of Sport, a spokesperson for Dick’s confirmed to NEWS10.

Sperry’s Restaurant, a staple in Saratoga Springs since 1932, is closed until further notice.

The Albany County District Attorney’s office announced that an indictment against Brian Moses, 20, of Albany was unsealed on Wednesday. It was handed up on March 21 and accuses Moses of trying to kill someone on July 7, 2022.