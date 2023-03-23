ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Better days are around the corner. They’re called Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Happy Thursday, everyone. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the spring sensation we’re enjoying will continue today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Also, we can expect springtime shower chances to be added to the mix.

The Fonda-Fultonville school district has reached an agreement with Mohawk Nation to keep their nickname “Braves.” Sticking with the theme of school names, SUNY Empire College has changed its name to Empire State University. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The Fonda-Fultonville Central School District submitted a letter to the Board of Regents March 10 asking to keep their name, the Braves.

New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a suspicious Chesterfield death reported on Tuesday. Michael Rougeau, 48, and Michael Natasia, 30, both face second-degree murder charges.

An Albany man, who was accused of injuring someone during a fight in the town of Halfmoon, has been charged.

SUNY Empire College in Saratoga Springs has a new name. The school is now named Empire State University.

A free water giveaway event took place in Troy on Wednesday to help raise awareness of the issues with lead pipes. In January, elevated levels of lead were found in homes built before 1980.