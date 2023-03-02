ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hang in there, we’re only one day away from Friday. After some cold rain this morning, the forecast will improve as the day goes on, and we will stay dry through lunchtime tomorrow, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

“It’s hard to imagine that my friend is gone.” The fallout of a deadly Arizona cycling crash is being felt here in the Capital Region, as a Saratoga man just feet away from the crash recalls the incident. Also, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly join the Albany Empire, but not as a player. That and more are part of your five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. Saratoga Springs man recalls surviving Arizona cycling crash that killed friend

The impact of a horrific cycling accident over the weekend in Arizona that killed two and injured several others is being felt in the Capital Region. A Saratoga Springs man was just feet away from the crash.

2. NY bill would decriminalize sex trade

Legislation to decriminalize sex work between consenting adults is in the making. Advocates of the bill say this would strengthen protections for a vulnerable community, but those opposed say it would give power to abusers.

3. Where to get help as pandemic SNAP benefits end

On March 1, the federal government ended pandemic-era payments for low-income families on SNAP. After nearly three years with an average around an extra $90 per person each month, families could continue to struggle.

4. Police arrest Albany man located with a loaded handgun

On Tuesday afternoon, Albany Police received reports of a man walking around with a handgun in his waistband around Lark and Jay Streets. Police located a man matching the description on the 300 block of Hamilton Street and stopped him.

5. Former NFL player Antonio Brown expected to take on ownership role of Albany Empire

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to join the Albany Empire football team, not as a player, but as part of the team’s ownership group. Empire team officials told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas the official announcement will be made at a Thursday morning press conference at the MVP Arena.