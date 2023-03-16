ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday just called and said they’d be here tomorrow. Happy Thursday! It looks like we’re in the clear weather-wise according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, as today will be a transition day between the nor’easter and our next weather system.

On Wednesday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany filed for bankruptcy. As part of the announcement, under the Chapter 11 filing, legal actions against the diocese would halt, and Parishes and Catholic Schools of the Diocese aren’t a part of the filing. Also, the Saratoga Race Course will offer access to both the clubhouse and the grandstand for the same price starting in 2023. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced on Wednesday the Albany diocese had no choice but to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stating they simply do not have the money to go forward.

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced that Saratoga Race Course will feature one admission price for all fans beginning with the 2023 summer meet, eliminating the traditional two-tiered structure of Clubhouse and Grandstand admission. For the first time, a single admission rate will provide fans with access to both the Clubhouse and Grandstand.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Schenectady police responded to 1773 State St. for reports of a stabbing on a CDTA bus. When police arrived, they determined a 23-year-old man suffered slashes to his head and torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition.

An 18-year-old from Fonda died from a snowmobile crash in Gloversville on Tuesday, and police are currently investigating. Skyler Olmstead was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital following the crash.

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident in East Berne Wednesday. The incident took place around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Gerry Lane.