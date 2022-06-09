ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One way to make every Thursday morning just a bit more uplifting, is to think of them each as “Thankful Thursdays”- after all, gratitude creates its own attitude! That being said, this morning’s weather would not exactly make the list of things I’m thankful for. Meteorologist Jill Szwed says the rain is back, and this time it is steady, widespread, and heavy.

Today’s five things to know include a Troy man winning one million dollars off a scratch-off ticket, the Town and Village of Lake George eyeing dissolution, and an investigation into a motorcycle crash that left a Glenmont woman dead on the Northway.

1. Troy man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

A man from Troy has won $1 million on an X Series: 25X scratch-off ticket. Edward Sherman bought the lucky ticket at Price Chopper at 716 Hoosick Street in Troy.

2. Lake George eyeing dissolution at ‘the worst time’

This year, town and village have been considering dissolving into one. This summer, they’re having to handle the process at a time that village Mayor Bob Blais didn’t anticipate – all thanks to the timing of a petition from members of the community.

3. Motorcyclist killed in fatal Northway crash

New York State Police have confirmed that a woman has died after a motorcycle crash on the Northway Wednesday morning. The woman has been identified as Laura Covarrubias, 38, of Glenmont.

4. Road rage leads to shots fired in Albany; 2 injured

Police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired in the city of Albany Wednesday night. Two people were injured as a result.

5. Student arrested for making threat against school

A teenager has been arrested for making a threat against a Colonie school. Police said a student at the Maywood School made a verbal threat on Tuesday while at school.