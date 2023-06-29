ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, smoke from the Canadian Wildfires will return to impact air quality today. However, this round of smoke will not be as thick compared to what we dealt with weeks ago.

With smoke from the Canadian Wildfires returning to New York, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) provided an update on future air quality for the state. The impending smoke is also hindering Amtrak travel, as the Adirondack line and tracks north of Albany aren’t running due to the poor conditions. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Poor air quality is on its way back to New York. The unwelcome smoke from the Canadian wildfires is already impacting some regions.

Just when things were looking up for commuters when it comes to New York travel, train tracks north of Albany aren’t running as they should. Travelers say this is just another issue they have faced trying to ride the Amtrak Adirondack line.

For many who work in Downtown Albany, it may be hard to imagine their commute without I-787 as it is now. Advocates and lawmakers are proposing changes to the highway to create better access to green space and the waterfront, and the New York State Department of Transportation is listening.

The “quantum craze” landing at RPI’s campus, but while they’re not shooting the next Marvel movie, they are making pretty cool moves in the realm of computer sciences.

Shelters of Saratoga has secured a lease to operate a Code Blue Winter Shelter for 2023-24 starting in the fall. The shelter will be located in the former Grand Union Motel on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs.