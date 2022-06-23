ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Thursday, and you know what that means- Friday Eve! Now that has got to get you excited. So, too, should Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast. Moving into the weekend, we will dry up and temperatures will warm beautifully, she said.

Today’s five things to know include an Amsterdam pair being arrested for drug sales, a driver pulling a knife on Colonie Police during a traffic stop, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warning against a scary new scam.

1. Pair arrested for alleged drug sales in Amsterdam

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into narcotics sales in Amsterdam. The Amsterdam Police Department said Christian Vega, 32, and Denisse Fernandez, both of Amsterdam, were arrested on June 21.

2. Driver pulls knife during traffic stop, chase ensues

An Otsego County man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a chase following a traffic stop. He also pulled a knife on a cop, police said.

3. MCSO: Scammer came to Hagaman house for ‘bail money’

On Tuesday, a Hagaman man was called from an unknown number around 10:00 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said he was an attorney, and that the victim’s nephew had been involved in a car crash.

4. Teen accused of arson after fire at vacant school

A teenager will face arson-related charges in connection with a fire on Sunday at the vacant Searles School, police and fire officials said Wednesday. The suspect, who is not being identified because he is under 17, will be summonsed to appear in Berkshire County Juvenile Court at a later date.

5. Greene County festival includes over 30 musical acts

The second annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham from August 11 through August 14. Over 30 musical acts will be performing during the four-day festival.