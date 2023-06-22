ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we will be enjoying another nice warm-up into the 70s on the first full day of summer.

The man who inspired the “Raise the Age” law was arrested for illegal gun possession on Wednesday. He was released from prison in May on a separate conviction. Meanwhile, a fire in Albany sent two firefighters to the hospital with minor injuries. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Dixon inspired changes to the state’s youthful offender law to raise the age teens can be charged as an adult to 21. He was arrested in August 2021 on drug charges and was later arrested again in January 2022 on unrelated gun charges. On Wednesday, he was arrested near Orange and Dove Streets for illegal gun possession.

A fire broke out at a home on the 300-block of Second Avenue Wednesday evening. Firefighters arrived at approximately 6:40 p.m. to a fire spreading in the rear of the structure.

Clifton Park’s volunteer firefighters have a bone to pick with the town assessor after he denied more than a dozen applications for property tax credits.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey was recently spotted filming a show in Saugerties. A video posted in the Saugerties Village Facebook group on June 21 shows Ramsey walking into the Love Bites Cafe on Partition Street.

After spending their academic careers together, quadruplets and their cousin will graduate from Catskill High School on Friday. Four of them rank in the top 10 of their senior class.