ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Thursday! With the weekend getting closer and closer there are only good reasons to smile. Among them? Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast, which tells us that today will look and feel more like June after yesterday’s rain and cooler temperatures.

Today’s five things to know include an arrest made in the 2019 death of a Ballston Spa woman, a Niskayuna businesswoman sentenced for labor trafficking, and another incident of gun violence in Albany.

1. Arrest made in 2019 death of Ballston Spa woman

A Bennington man has been arrested after a nearly three-year investigation into the disappearance and death of a Ballston Spa woman. Vermont State Police charged Deven Moffitt, 32, with Second Degree Murder in the killing of Jessica Hildenbrandt.

2. Niskayuna business owner sentenced for labor trafficking

A Niskayuna business owner has been sentenced for labor trafficking. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Piyamas Demasi, 45, the owner of recently closed Thai Thai Bistro and Karma Bistro, was sentenced to five years probation.

3. North Swan, Third Street shooting injures 1

Albany police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the area of Third and North Swan Streets. A man was shot in the leg, police said.

4. Fuccillo sells two Schenectady auto dealerships

Fuccillo Automotive Group has sold two of its dealerships in Schenectady. Matthews Auto Group in Vestal, NY, now owns those locations.

5. Rutland Police catch alleged thief with stolen property

Several stolen credit cards, identification cards, and other property were found on the alleged criminal. Many of these items were reported stolen from cars throughout the Rutland County area in the weeks before the arrest.