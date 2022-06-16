ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Douglas Adams, the famed author, screenwriter, and humorist, once said, “This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.” Apparently, according to Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast, neither can the weather! We’re looking at steady rain and some thunderstorm threats this evening.

Today’s five things to know include a search near Albany International Airport that led to a pair of arrests, the arrest of a New York State employee who allegedly stole unemployment benefits, and the details of a new Siena poll.

1. 2 in custody after search near Albany airport

Two people are in custody after a search for a suspect near the Albany International Airport Wednesday. The search was focused on the area behind the Albany County Hockey Facility on Albany-Shaker Road.

2. NYS employee allegedly stole unemployment benefits

A New York State employee has been arrested for allegedly claiming unemployment benefits he was not entitled to. New York Attorney General Letitia James said Johnny Neal, of Troy, filed false documents with the state to get the benefits.

3. Poll: New Yorkers strongly support gun, abortion laws

Over 75% of New Yorkers think that a new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic rifle will be good for the state, according to a Siena College poll released Thursday. In the poll, nearly 80% of respondents said they want to see the Supreme Court uphold New York State’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun as well.

4. Dump truck crashes into empty houses in Greene County

A dump truck hauling asphalt crashed into two homes in Greene County Wednesday afternoon. The buildings were empty, but officials confirmed they believe one person died in the crash.

5. Federal charges: Accused Tops shooter could face death

Federal charges are being filed against the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 people at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York has filed a 26-count criminal complaint against Payton Gendron.