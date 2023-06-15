ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday eve! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re currently in between systems. We can expect more dry time before showers return on Friday.

An area contractor was arrested in connection to the death of one of his employees. Also, officials weighed in on the possibility of losing Rensselaer County’s only Maternity unit. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The Northville Village police have arrested an area construction contractor in connection with the death of one of his employees.

Both healthcare and government officials are now weighing in on St. Peter’s Health Partner’s decision to shut down the labor and delivery unit at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Because then Rensselaer County would lose its only maternity unit.

Major changes to New York’s wine and spirits industry were proposed this legislative session, but the big package of bills wasn’t passed by lawmakers in its totality. Some industry insiders are relieved not all parts of the omnibus bill went through last week, while others believe it’s time for a new approach to the adult beverage business.

Will he play, or won’t he? That’s the question that has revolved around Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown.

After initially canceling the annual fireworks show at Jumpin’ Jack’s, the Village of Scotia has announced that the show is back on. The Schenectady County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to provide financial, public safety, and other assistance for the event.