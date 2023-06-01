ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re expecting a toasty start to June, with today kicking off the warmest three months of the year.

Nauman Hussain was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison on Wednesday following victim impact statements at the Schoharie County Court. Meanwhile, two teenagers were taken into police custody after incidents at Madison Park in Albany. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Nauman Hussain was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison following victim impact statements at the Schoharie County Court on Wednesday morning. He was convicted on 20 counts of both manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Wednesday, May 17, in the fatal limousine crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

Two teenagers were taken into custody by police after incidents at Madison Park in the city of Albany.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Albany man after a crash in Albany. The sheriff’s office said Ike Weems, 58, was a wanted fugitive out of the state of Rhode Island.

Later this year, Costco will officially open in the Capital Region on Western Avenue and Crossgates Road, but not everyone is excited. On Wednesday night, demonstrators appeared before a public hearing to protest against the developer, The Pyramid Corporation, from receiving any tax breaks since Costco is a retail store.

Led by two Troy residents, preservation efforts are underway to repair the gravestones and monuments at Old Mount Ida Cemetery. With help from Grave Stone Matters, the community is showing their support in more ways than one.