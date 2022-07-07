ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Thursday morning! And what a beautiful day it will be, according to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie. How will you spend this gem?

Today’s five things to know include a Ballston Spa teacher being accused of sexually abusing minors, a bummer of a cancellation hours before Dead & Company was set to perform in Saratoga, and a mass arrest for gun charges in Saratoga County.

1. Ballston Spa teacher accused of sexually abusing minors

A teacher at Ballston Spa High School has been arrested after police said he had sexual contact with children under the age of 14. The school’s superintendent said Crim Trerise is a math teacher at the school but had no further comment.

2. Dead & Company concert at SPAC canceled

The Dead & Company concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been canceled. The announcement was made around 3 p.m., about four hours before the show was supposed to begin.

3. 6 arrested on slew of gun charges in Saratoga County

Six people have been arrested on gun charges after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said those arrested are accused of possessing and selling firearms in Saratoga Springs and Milton.

4. Fisherman rescued, fell onto rocks at Rondout Creek

On June 8, Environmental Conservation Officers responded to a call for an injured person along the rocks of Rondout Creek in Marbletown. Officials say the man had fallen onto the rocks while fishing along the shoreline of the creek.

5. Great Barrington firefighter allegedly sends obscene materials to minor

A volunteer firefighter from Great Barrington is out on $10,000 bail after being arrested in late June for child porn-related offenses. Allegedly, Christopher Lovett, 39, contacted who he believed was a 13-year-old from Essex County, Massachusetts, and sent them obscene materials over social media.