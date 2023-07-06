ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re in for a hot one today. The heat is on, and this afternoon will be rough with the hottest temperatures of the year mixed with high humidity.

An important update after a Troy Police canine (K9) was stabbed 12 times while responding to a burglary early Wednesday morning. K9 Norbi was released from Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham on Wednesday afternoon. A number of law enforcement officers lined the path as Norbi was escorted out and into a K9 police cruiser.

A Schaghticoke man was arrested on Monday following a 15-month investigation. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office, Dia Beshara, 39, gave a pregnant woman Mifepristone without her knowledge, causing a miscarriage.

Two people have died, and a Ghent man has been arrested after a two-vehicle car crash in the town of Claverack. The crash took place around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 66 just north of County Route 18 (Fish and Game Club Road).

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in a Second Street apartment on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found Eduardo Montes, 26, of Albany inside the basement apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso.

After 13 years, Domenic and Lisa Fuda have handed over SaraBella Pizza to new owners. The Fuda’s made the announcement in a Facebook post on July 1.