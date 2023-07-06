ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re in for a hot one today. The heat is on, and this afternoon will be rough with the hottest temperatures of the year mixed with high humidity.
A Troy Police canine was stabbed 12 times while responding to a burglary early Wednesday morning and has since been released from Upstate Veterinary Specialties. A police officer also suffered a broken foot, and a suspect has been arrested. Also, a Schaghticoke man was arrested on Monday following a 15-month investigation, alleging he gave a pregnant woman Mifepristone without her knowledge, leading to a miscarriage. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.
1. Troy K9 stabbed 12 times, officer breaks foot responding to burglary
An important update after a Troy Police canine (K9) was stabbed 12 times while responding to a burglary early Wednesday morning. K9 Norbi was released from Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham on Wednesday afternoon. A number of law enforcement officers lined the path as Norbi was escorted out and into a K9 police cruiser.
2. Schaghticoke man accused of causing miscarriage
A Schaghticoke man was arrested on Monday following a 15-month investigation. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office, Dia Beshara, 39, gave a pregnant woman Mifepristone without her knowledge, causing a miscarriage.
3. 2 dead after July 4 Columbia County crash
Two people have died, and a Ghent man has been arrested after a two-vehicle car crash in the town of Claverack. The crash took place around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 66 just north of County Route 18 (Fish and Game Club Road).
4. Albany Police investigating July Fourth homicide
The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in a Second Street apartment on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found Eduardo Montes, 26, of Albany inside the basement apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso.
5. After 13 years, Colonie pizzeria changes owners
After 13 years, Domenic and Lisa Fuda have handed over SaraBella Pizza to new owners. The Fuda’s made the announcement in a Facebook post on July 1.