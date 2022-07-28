ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Thursday! It’s going to be a hot and steamy day in the Capital Region, with some thunderstorms in the mix. No better way to get you excited for the weekend, which is looking pretty fantastic weather-wise!

Today’s five things to know include a Massachusetts State Police K9 shot and killed in the line of duty, a Colonie home torn down after its roof collapsed, and a fire chief sent to the hospital after battling a fire in Schodack.

1. Massachusetts State Police K9 shot, killed on duty

Massachusetts State Police K9 “Frankie” was fatally shot while trying to apprehend a wanted fugitive who had barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday, officials said.

2. Colonie home demolished after roof collapse

A home in Colonie was torn down Wednesday after the roof collapsed. Officials said the building at 6 Corthell St. was deemed unsafe by the Town of Colonie Building Department.

3. Fire chief sent to hospital battling fire in Schodack

Authorities in Schodack are investigating after a fire sent the fire chief to the hospital on Wednesday. The fire took place at the former Servidone Construction facility on Route 9.

4. 3 arrested on gun charges in connection with Troy shooting

Three men have been arrested on gun possession charges after a shooting investigation by the Troy Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened on July 14.

5. SPCA seizes 30 unhealthy dogs from Hurley home

The Ulster County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement removed 30 small dogs from “unsanitary conditions” in a home on Dewitt Mills Road on Tuesday. A lot of them “have extreme grooming needs, with several having difficulty walking from the pelting and matting of their coats,” the agency said on Facebook.