Rotterdam police are investigating how a young woman’s dead body went unreported for months, given that police say she did not live alone.

Elected officials in Rensselaer County are raising concerns about the possibility that the City of Rensselaer could become a food desert.

Bombers Burrito Bar, located at 258 Lark Street in Albany, appears to have closed. NEWS10 has reached out to Bombers Burrito Bar owner Jimmy Vann to confirm the closure but has not heard back yet.

A 16-year-old was arrested after driving over 100 miles per hour drunk and being pulled over with nine passengers in the car, per New York State Police. According to State Police, two of the passengers were in the trunk.

From the minute you whisper the secret password and walk through the coats of this speakeasy-style restaurant and bar, prepare to feel transported to the past! The Coat Room is quickly becoming Saratoga’s best-kept secret.