ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Expert author Byron Pulsifer once said, “as the end of the week approaches, Thursday should be a day for persistence, not inconsistence.” Apparently, the weather got the memo. We are going for our third 90-degree day in a row, which would make for an official heat wave. Whew.

Today’s five things to know include a woman critically injured after a gang assault in Albany, a Vermonter arrested after an alleged family fight, and a wedding band found underwater in Lake George.

1. Woman critically injured after gang assault in Albany

Four Albany residents have been arrested after an assault on Tuesday night on Lexington Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

2. Vermonter arrested after alleged family fight

According to the Vermont State Police, a man violated nine court-ordered conditions of release when he assaulted a family member early Thursday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., Troopers responded to the Green Mountain National Forrest, after hearing of the alleged brawl.

3. Wedding band found underwater in Lake George

A diver found a ring that appears to be a wedding band in Lake George, and he wants to reunite it with its owner. It was found early last week.

4. Washington County man sentenced for having bomb-making materials, guns

A Washington County man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing destructive devices, guns, and ammunition. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

5. Man rams family with vehicle, then fatally shoots father, toddler, police say

A New York father and his 18-month-old daughter were shot and killed while on vacation in Montana, police confirmed Tuesday, saying the suspect had a prior relationship with a family member.