ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, calm weather today. It’ll be partly sunny, warm and not too humid. Showers will be moving in tomorrow.

Today’s five things you need to know include a Rotterdam man being charged with murder in the deaths of his mother and stepfather, a winning ticket was sold for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, and it’s opening day for the Chick-fil-A’s in Clifton Park and North Greenbush.

Heavy traffic is expected around Clifton Park Center Mall and Route 4 in North Greenbush for the openings. If heading to either Chick-fil-A, make sure to follow traffic guidance and avoid the areas if you’re not going to the openings. both locations opened at 6:30 a.m.

A Rotterdam man is facing charges as part of a double homicide investigation on Fern Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Lewis.

A Saratoga County couple pleaded guilty to fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The Department of Justice said Adesh Budhraj, 53, and his wife, Deborah Budhraj, 52, of Ballston Lake, owned a business in Schenectady. They sold the business to another couple in February 2020.

Pizza Hut in Ballston Spa has permanently closed its doors. This brings the total recent Pizza Hut closures in the Capital Region to five.

The Pizza Huts that closed are:

Ballston Spa, 2103 Doubleday Avenue

Cobleskill, 109 Barnerville Road

Johnstown, Route 30A, Johnstown Mall

Amsterdam, 4822 Route 30

Gloversville, 195 2nd Avenue

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.