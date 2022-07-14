ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Thursday! I can smell the weekend from here. By the looks of Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast, I’ll be feeling it too- we’ll be hitting 90 in Albany by the time this weekend rolls out!

Today’s five things to know include the New York State Attorney General appealing a ruling that deemed quarantine and isolation procedures unconstitutional, a road rage incident that nearly turned deadly, and a scam warning from the Schenectady Police.

1. NY AG appealing isolation and quarantine decision

The New York Attorney General is appealing the recent court decision that deemed Isolation and Quarantine Procedures unconstitutional.

2. NYSP: Road rage leads to family threatened with gun

A Massachusetts man who police said threatened another driver on Interstate 684 with one of three illegal guns in his car has been sent to Putnam County Jail, where he awaits a court date. New York State Police were called at 3:20 p.m. Sunday about a man menacing another driver with a firearm. They said they found the suspect northbound near mile marker 27.

3. Scammers allegedly posing as Schenectady Police

The Schenectady Police Department said Wednesday that they have been made aware of a new phone scam. Police said the callers identified themselves as officers from the Schenectady Police and informed the victim that they had an active warrant. The victims were then told to make a payment to avoid arrest.

4. Driver seriously injured after striking vehicle, house

Police are investigating after a serious crash in the city of Troy. It took place on Vandenburgh Avenue.

5. Police: Motorcyclist drives into work zone, crashes

A teenage motorcyclist has been hospitalized after police say he drove into an active work area and quickly tried to fix his mistake. The 17-year-old boy was traveling west on Route 9 in Woodford, according to police, when he approached the work zone. One lane had been shut down for utility work.