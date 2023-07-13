ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The wait is over and before you know it, the horses will be coming down the home stretch. Happy opening day horse-racing fans! Visitors headed to Saratoga Race Course should be aware of potential traffic delays ahead of Opening Day.

According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect highs hitting the mid to upper 80s across the region. There will also be breezy conditions from time to time with winds out of the south, bringing in more humidity.

A body was pulled from the Hudson River in Troy on Wednesday. Police say the body was found near Madison Pier around 1 p.m. Also, a vigil was held for Jessica Ebbighausen, who at 19, was the youngest law enforcement officer in Vermont’s history to die in the line of duty. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

After a 60-year-old Albany man was violently assaulted in front of Paesan’s pizza on Ontario Street, local business owners say they’ve had it with all the violence.

Flowers, candles and messages of support fill the street right in front of the Rutland City Police Department where Officer Jessica Ebbighausen worked. At only 19, she is the youngest law enforcement officer in Vermont’s history to die in the line of duty.

Colonie Police responded to a crash that left one pedestrian injured Wednesday night around 9:27 on Central Avenue (State Route 5) and California Avenue. Police say the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Georgia, was unconscious in the roadway with the driver of the vehicle nearby.

An exciting update to a story NEWS10 first told you about! In June, it was announced David J, a country musician from Rotterdam, signed a record deal with one of the biggest labels in the country: Sony Music Nashville.