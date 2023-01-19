ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a winter storm throws the kitchen sink at the Capital Region this afternoon, I wish you a day filled with joy, snuggles, hot coffee, and warm socks. It’s going to get messy around mid-day, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Plan a little extra time for that evening commute.

Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a rebuke from her own party over Hector Lasalle failing to make it past the committee. Meanwhile, at the Capitol, more than a hundred people packed the million-dollar staircase Wednesday afternoon, advocating for parole justice. Here are five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. New York Senate panel rejects Hochul’s pick for top judge

The New York Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) choice for the state’s chief judge Wednesday, demonstrating a split among Democrats in the state.

2. Parole advocates pack NYS Capitol pressing lawmakers to pass reform

More than a hundred people packing the Million-Dollar Staircase end-to-end Wednesday afternoon, hoping their voices will echo up to lawmakers.

3. Siena College students put out kitchen fire ahead of fire department

It’s not every day you fight your own fire. But that’s exactly what students at Siena College did when a fire broke out in a townhouse kitchen Tuesday afternoon.

4. Officials crack down on illegal cannabis sales

Lawmakers are looking at a bill that would penalize stores selling cannabis illegally, also known as sticker stores. These sales began once cannabis became decriminalized in 2021. Sticker stores are unlicensed illicit cannabis stores operating out of store fronts.

5. Hartford declares state of emergency

Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.