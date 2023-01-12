ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday, Capital Region! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said we should brace ourselves for changing conditions today, as an inbound storm system brings a range of precipitation types and a surge of milder air.

Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner Jason Schofield has admitted to election fraud. And in Albany County, drivers are being ticketed after stop arm cameras were installed on area school buses. The details, and more, complete today’s five things to know.

1. Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner pleads guilty to ID theft

Jason Schofield, a former Rensselaer County elections commissioner, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.

2. 923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways.

3. South End Grocery up and running, soon accepting SNAP

Albany’s new South End Grocery store has been up and running for a little over two weeks. Many have hoped it would be the antidote to an area long considered a food desert.

4. FISU World University Games start today

The best college athletes in the world are in Lake Placid for today’s FISU Games. Several thousand student-athletes from 58 countries are competing in this year’s winter games.

5. Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie. A spokesperson for town police told NEWS10 the wreck happened around 9 p.m.