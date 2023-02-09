ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more rain and some slight icing up north. Make sure to pack your rain gear as you head out for the day!

Police found an unattended dead body in an abandoned Albany building on Tuesday night, she was later confirmed to be a missing woman out of Cohoes that was reported just a day earlier. Also, police are investigating an alleged coyote attack at Marist College. Here are five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman

Police have confirmed the identity of the deceased person located in an abandoned building at 70 Central Avenue to be Sadie Kopyc, 36, Cohoes, who was previously reported missing. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

2. Police investigate alleged coyote attack at Marist College

According to an email sent out to students at Marist College, a student in the area of Leo Hall was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote sometime in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The student was assisted by campus security and treated for the bite.

3. Progress is being made on CDTA’s Purple Line

The CDTA is making some headway into the construction of the Purple Line. Upon completion, the newest bus rapid transit line will run along Washington and Western Avenues and connect Downtown Albany with locations including the Crossgates Mall and the University of Albany’s Uptown and Downtown campuses.

4. Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town

Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.

5. First look at Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint,’ shot in Saratoga

IFC Films new movie “Paint,” starring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.