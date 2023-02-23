ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! We hope everyone gave themselves some time this morning with slick road conditions and got to wherever you needed to be safe. The icy mix after last night’s snow will create extra tricky travel conditions, and winter weather alters will remain in effect until 1 p.m., according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Police are investigating a body found in the Mohawk River yesterday around 3:30 p.m. Also, three people were arrested following a home invasion leaving one with minor injuries in Ulster County. That and more are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. Police investigate body in Mohawk River

Police are on the scene at the Mohawk River in Schenectady and Scotia. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team confirmed that they were requested to help investigate a body found in the river.

2. Three arrested following a home invasion burglary

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects following an investigation into a home invasion burglary on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Creek Locks Road at around 3:05 a.m.

3. New Mexican-American diner opens in Gansevoort

Amigos Diner, a new Mexican-American restaurant, opened in Gansevoort on February 16. Although it just opened, the diner will soon be changing its name.

4. SP: Schenectady man breaks into home after crashing car

On Friday, State Police of Saratoga arrested Eliezer Gaetan, 41, for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, and Obstructing Governmental Administration. The arrest stemmed from a one-car crash in the area of Charlton Road and Middle Line Road in Ballston.

5. Oral arguments heard over Schoharie limo plea deal

Oral arguments were heard in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday over a judge’s decision to toss out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine crash case.