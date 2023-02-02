ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil has spoken, saying there will be six more weeks of winter. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this weekend will make that prediction all the more believable—wind chills in the Capital Region could reach dangerous lows.

A North Country man was airlifted after he crashed in Warrensburg Thursday morning. And the emergency department at Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard is closed due to a water main break. Here are five things to know this morning.

1. North Country man airlifted after Warrensburg crash

A Black River man was airlifted early Thursday morning after he crashed on State Route 9 in Warrensburg, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say, Ryan W. Lancto, 36, was headed north on Route 9 when his car crossed over the southbound lane and struck a utility pole.

2. Water main break closes Albany Memorial Emergency Department

The emergency department at Albany Memorial Campus on Northern Boulevard in the city of Albany is closed due to a water main break. Patients in need of emergency care are encouraged to go to another hospital.

3. New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thacher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union’s (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.

4. Vermonter arrested over Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A 41-year-old man from Manchester, Vermont was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a shield to push and hit officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say his actions and those of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

5. Lawmakers react to 2024 budget briefing

In her budget briefing, Governor Hochul discussed exactly how the projected $227 billion will be allocated: public safety and affordability taking top priority. Lawmakers are saying this was just the start and the details will unfold during session, but some are confused about the Governor’s proposed changes to bail reform.